Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins lets you experience classic Frogger gameplay in a new way, coming soon to Apple Arcade

Konami has announced the upcoming launch of Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins as an Apple Arcade exclusive this June 3rd, letting players engage in classic Frogger gameplay with new mechanics across 100 stages. Players will investigate an ancient environment and meet mysterious characters along the way.

In Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, players can expect to navigate tricky terrain as they avoid dangerous traps and various obstacles. Guiding Frogger through the ruins includes steering clear of enemies as well while trying to solve 3D puzzles. They'll meet friendly encounters with Axol as they investigate the curious case of the missing froglets across the globe.

Players will also discover hidden secrets and rare treasures - they may even have to fight big boss battles as they venture deeper into the ruins. According to the official press release, "When Frogger sets out to investigate, he meets 'Axol,' a lost fairie (?) with mysterious powers. Treasures in the ruins, stone tablets, the disappearing froglets and who is Axol's mom...? The only one who can get to the bottom of it all is Frogger!"

If you're eager to join in on all the fun this June 3rd, you can soon download Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins over on the Apple Arcade service. It's a subscription service that costs $4.99 a month or your local equivalent, with a free trial for the first month for new users. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can head on over to the official Konami page for more info, or check out Frogger in Toy Town if you're curious about the franchise as well.

