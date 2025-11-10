Fragariamemories Color of Wishes is an upcoming fantasy RPG where you must protect Hello Kitty herself

You heard that right

Become a knight sword to protect Hello Kitty

Fragaria is in danger from Seeds and you must protect it

Thin on the details, with an expected release in 2026

If an award for “Most Syllables in a Game Title” existed, Fragariamemories Color of Wishes would probably take it home in a heartbeat. But beyond being a mouthful of a name, there’s actually something quite fascinating here that has boggled my mind. It is a fantasy adventure about knights sworn to protect none other than Hello Kitty herself. Yes, really.

Ateam Entertainment and Sanrio are co-developing this upcoming smartphone adventure, which forms part of Sanrio’s wider Fragariamemories multimedia project. It’s a full-on chivalric fantasy with music, story, and all the heroic flair that I certainly didn’t expect from the company that gave us pastel rabbits and cute penguins.

The premise? The land of Fragaria is in danger from mysterious beings known as Seeds. To protect the Lords of the three continents, Red, Blue, and Noir, the Knights of Fragaria rise to defend their world. Leading the charge is Hallritt, answering the call of Lord Hello Kitty herself. It’s all very noble and dramatic, and I’m not going to lie, a little bit absurd with Hello Kitty being a lord and all.

There are 18 knights in total, split across three units called Bouquet, each representing their continent’s colour. Sanrio describes it as “an authentic fantasy story for a new generation,” which suggests we’re in for more than just cute mascots in shiny armour, though let’s be honest, that’s half the appeal.

It’s also a bold step for Sanrio, who’ve spent decades perfecting the art of adorable branding. Now they’re crossing into the realm of knights, quests, and moral codes, and if that isn’t the ultimate crossover between sweet and serious, nothing is.

Fragariamemories Color of Wishes doesn’t yet have a release date beyond sometime in 2026, but a trailer is already out to set the mood. If this setup sounds like your thing, you might want to browse our list of the best RPGs on Android right now!