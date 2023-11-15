Forza Customs lets you customise and restore real-life cars with match-3 gameplay mechanics

Hutch has announced the official launch of Forza Customs, the studio's car customisation game that's now available on iOS and Android. Crafted in partnership with Turn 10, the game offers customisation features combined with match-3 mechanics, making for a unique puzzle experience on mobile.

In Forza Customs, you can look forward to tinkering around with in-depth customisation options where you can personalise real-world vehicles that stay true to their IRL counterparts. This includes renowned manufacturers like VW, Porsche, and Ford. Then, after you're done with your improvements, you can snap a photo of your masterpiece with the built-in photo mode and share your masterpiece with the community.

“Forza Customs is the result of two studios coming together to do what they each do best. Combining Hutch’s expertise in creating automotive titles for mobile and Turn 10’s Forza legacy, Forza Customs is set to be an ideal balance of both qualities,” says Shaun Rutland, CEO and Co-Founder at Hutch.

The title also features regular content updates that will add new modes, more in-game goodies, higher tier rewards, and new vehicles as a live game.

If you're keen on experiencing the game yourself, you can do so by downloading Forza Customs on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.