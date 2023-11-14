Arknights: Endfield drops new trailer to give players a sneak peek at Talos-II within the upcoming 3D RPG

HYPERGRYPH has dropped a new trailer for Arknights: Endfield, giving players another juicy sneak peek at the upcoming game on mobile and on PC. The 3D RPG brings the popular Arknights franchise - now with an anime series that's currently enjoying a healthy 2nd season - to fans in a new way, all while keeping the same elements that made the OG game such a hit with more than 100 million players across the globe.

In the latest trailer for Arknights: Endfield, you can expect the “Talos-II: Awakening” clip to showcase the history of the alien world of Talos-II. Ravaged by the cataclysmic Blight, the harsh terrain is littered with disasters and all kinds of threats, and it's up to The Endministrator to fight alongside Operator Perlica and Endfield Industries to survive.

The game itself is not a sequel to Arknights, but it has the same worldview and offers a new narrative to dive into.

In case you're not familiar with it, the original Arknights game is a popular tower defence RPG that's been a crowd favourite since it initially launched in 2020. The anime adaptation, Arknights: Perish in Frost, is produced by Yostar Pictures and is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

At the moment, there's no word yet as to the release window of Arknights: Endfield, but for now, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.