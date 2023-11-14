Upcoming

Arknights: Endfield drops new trailer to give players a sneak peek at Talos-II within the upcoming 3D RPG

Arknights: Endfield drops new trailer to give players a sneak peek at Talos-II within the upcoming 3D RPG
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Arknights: Endfield

HYPERGRYPH has dropped a new trailer for Arknights: Endfield, giving players another juicy sneak peek at the upcoming game on mobile and on PC. The 3D RPG brings the popular Arknights franchise - now with an anime series that's currently enjoying a healthy 2nd season - to fans in a new way, all while keeping the same elements that made the OG game such a hit with more than 100 million players across the globe.

In the latest trailer for Arknights: Endfield, you can expect the “Talos-II: Awakening” clip to showcase the history of the alien world of Talos-II. Ravaged by the cataclysmic Blight, the harsh terrain is littered with disasters and all kinds of threats, and it's up to The Endministrator to fight alongside Operator Perlica and Endfield Industries to survive.

The game itself is not a sequel to Arknights, but it has the same worldview and offers a new narrative to dive into.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

In case you're not familiar with it, the original Arknights game is a popular tower defence RPG that's been a crowd favourite since it initially launched in 2020. The anime adaptation, Arknights: Perish in Frost, is produced by Yostar Pictures and is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

If you're curious about Arknights and want to give it a go yourself, why not take a look at our Arknights tier list to get an idea of the best Operators to aim for?

At the moment, there's no word yet as to the release window of Arknights: Endfield, but for now, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

Arknights: Endfield icon
Download now!
Arknights: Endfield
Download on the App Store

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.