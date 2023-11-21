Getting started with Forza Customs - A guide for new players

If you hopped into Hutch’s latest game, Forza Customs expecting a lot of working with cars then you won’t be disappointed. But you may also find an initially confusing mix of customisation simulation and puzzle gameplay that can be a little bit off-putting.

But don’t let that turn you away from a well-designed game. That’s why we’ve put together this beginners guide, introducing you to how you play, and succeed in Forza Customs.

The gameplay of Forza Customs actually has an interesting wrinkle to what you would usually find in other car games. You play as one of 50 in-universe teams, with challenges set out to take stock cars - and occasional rustbuckets - before customising and souping them up into a particular spec. These can be anything from HOTROD to DRIFT, with a particular focus on that car’s core characteristic.

Forza Customs is framed as a reality show, with the player meeting a variety of characters such as presenter Kim and chief mechanic Aaron who will guide the player through the mechanics of the game and how things work. They'll also serve as your guides in the tutorial and further - explain some key aspects of the cars you'll be working on.

So without further ado let’s get into how it works.