Fortnite introduces new Slap Splash and Reality Augments in v25.11 hotfix

A few weeks ago, Epic Games released the version 25.11 update in Fortnite, which introduced the Explosive Repeater Rifle, Sharp Tooth Shotgun, and a few Reality Augments. While other major content hasn’t been released, players can enjoy another hotfix that brings the Slap Splash alongside two more Augments to the battle royale.

Joining Fortnite in this v25.11 patch is the Slap Splash. It’s a new consumable that can be shared with all your buddies, giving everyone a boost to their Effective Health as well as unlimited Energy regen. Players could typically only use it for themselves before. Now, once they use one, the rest can be thrown to their teammates.

Players can find these Slap Splashes from a variety of sources including the ground, chests, coolers, holo-chests, drones, and by claiming POIs. Its more powerful variant, Exotic Slap Splashes, can be found in exotic chests and loot llamas. They grant even more Effective Health and an Energy regen that lasts longer than the normal one. Of course, this means that we bid adieu to the Chug Cannon, in order to keep gameplay balanced.

Of the two Reality Augments joining Fortnite in this hotfix, one of them has been created specifically for the new item. Splash Party offers the user Slap Splashes instantly on activation. The second one, Roaming Redeploy, gives players the glider redeploy ability when they gain immunity to fall damage when detaching from grind vines, grind rails, zip lines, or hop flowers.

This patch becomes part of the ongoing Summer Escape event in the battle royale, which includes a tonne of summer-themed content. Players can participate in a number of quests which offer XP and cosmetics as rewards. In addition, new skins like Opal, Chaos Explorer and Purradise Meowscles also join the game.

Download Fortnite now for free from the official website.