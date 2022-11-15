Fortnite's v22.40 update brings a collaboration with Rocket League, a new weapon and LTM

Fortnite’s latest chapter might be ending with the Fracture live event, but that doesn’t stop Epic Games from pumping content in Chapter 3: Season 4: Paradise as we near its conclusion. With version 22.40, we welcome a collaboration with the in-house game Rocket League, a new weapon as well as a game mode.

When version 22.10 launched, it brought Fortnite Rocket League’s most iconic car, Octane, to Creative mode. But with this update, Octane will now be available in both Battle Royale and Zero Build. Of course, it has been modified to fit the gameplay, but players can still go crazy with it as the car can travel at high speed with its rocket boosters, it can double jump, dodge, fly, and even drive off walls.

Next up is the new weapon, or well, at least a play on a pre-existing one. Say hello to the Grapple Glider. Considering that the Octane will ensure players come in at hyperspeed to hunt others down, a getaway plan is a must.

That’s where the Grapple Glider comes in. Just aim at any hard surface, glide away and land at a safe spot. The weapon can be found on the ground, in Chests, Chrome Chests, and Supply Drops. It doesn’t have unlimited uses though, so don’t abuse the mechanic.

The third and final major inclusion in this update is a new mode called Big Battle LTM. Well, it’s not new considering it’s just like the original 50v50 LTM with some changes. In Big Battle, two teams of 40 will face off until all players from either of the teams have been eliminated.

The game begins with the storm closing in on the first zone so you definitely cannot drop far. Plus, it’s a Zero Build LTM, so players will have to drop in all guns blazing anyway. Players will have a preset loadout of uncommon weapons, but the Island will be full of rares or higher to make this battle even spicier.

Download Fortnite now from the official website or play using XCloud.