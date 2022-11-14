Fortnite is surprisingly ending Chapter 3 soon with the Fracture Fianle Event next month

In what has come as quite a surprise announcement, it seems like Epic Games is ending Fortnite’s current chapter, and not season, quite early into its cycle. That’s right. When Chapter 3: Season 4: Paradise ends, we won’t go into Season 5, but straight into Chapter 4. And that means big changes are coming. Fans seem to be perplexed as it’s all about to go down on December 3rd when the Fracture Finale Event takes place.

Fortnite is a droplet in the sea of battle royales we currently have, but boy has it had an impact. The game completely sets itself apart from the genre with a cohesive storyline that connects everything with lots of familiar faces showing up time and again. What began in Season 4 with The Visitor’s arrival, has branched out so much with the Cube, Zero Point, The Seven, The Imagined Order, and The Geno, there is so much that has happened.

This kind of connectedness isn’t usually seen in multiplayer games but that’s where Fortnite shines. We’re still not sure why Chapter 3 is ending so soon, but changing chapters always meant a soft reboot, so expect something new on the horizon.

With each new chapter came a new map with new and returning POIs, refreshes to mechanics and the addition of new ones like swimming, fishing, sprinting, and mantling. Over the years we’ve built quite an arsenal of weapons that keep rotating in and out.

So, Fortnite’s Chapter 4: Season 1 should bring more of these kinds of additions, and perhaps they’re too big to include in a regular seasonal update. We’ve already heard about a kind of Creative 2.0 mode that will take the mode off the rails with the potential to monetize what you build.

Regardless of all this, we do know the wonderful storytelling will still continue. The Herald has been defeated but the Geno’s threat is still there and we really don’t know much about them.

Hopefully, the new chapter begins answering all these unanswered questions. It’s crunch time because there are just a little over two weeks to wrap up stuff now. So download Fortnite for free from the official website or play on XCloud.