Fortnite is concluding C4S3: Wilds with another round of Reboot Rally

While it may not be the perfect time to get back into Fortnite again because Chapter 4: Season 3 is in its final stretch, Epic Games still plans to entice players into returning. You’ve probably already guessed it, but Reboot Rally has returned and will be available through the remainder of the season, until August 26th at 9:00 AM ET.

Reboot Rally is a great time for players who haven’t played the game in a while to come back, or newbies altogether. Of course, they can’t be done solo and require friends to participate, but that also means everyone gets the rewards. Players will be tasked with completing a set of Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus goals, which will earn them tonnes of points.

Getting rewards for a few quests sounds easy but it’s important to know if you're eligible or not. An active player is one who has played more than two hours of Fortnite in the last 30 days, while a new/returning player is the exact opposite. They should have played less than two hours in the last month leading up to July 31st.

Bring ‘em back with a REBOOT! Complete Reboot Rally Quests with a friend who is new to Fortnite or has been offline for more than 30 days to earn in-game rewards???? Read more: https://t.co/tvtvmjCLsD pic.twitter.com/P7tgZ2p2Ov — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2023

Active players will find new/returning players in their friend's list and vice versa. Friends can also be rallied using a special QR code. Squads of up to four can be made, who must clear all the missions found in the Quests tab. Bonus goals mean more points, which opens the doors for a few exclusive rewards.

Speaking of rewards, there are four to be earned based on the points accumulated. Following the season, they all have a beachy vibe and are perfect for the summer.

50 points – Boot It Spray

100 points – Polychrome Sunset Wrap

150 points – Beach-Blasted Shark’s Tank Back Bling

200 points – Starfall Pickaxe

Wrap up that battle pass while knocking out these new challenges by downloading Fortnite from the official website.