Peridot brings new pets and events in March's Archetype Week

Keep an eye out for Wild and Feral Dots

New Archetype baskets for everyone

Four Archetypes will join the game every day until March 29th

Various quests will grant numerous rewards

Great news for Keepers because Niantic has just announced the beginning of a new Archetype Week in Peridot. Get ready to dive into a week full of surprises and joy as the beloved event makes its return to the adorable AR pet sim. From Monday, March 25th to Friday, March 29th, it's time to join forces with fellow Keepers worldwide and embark on another cute adventure with your favourite pets.

We begin the festivities in Peridot with the Archetype Week Baskets. These special baskets are packed with Windchimes and Nests, perfect for fulfilling all your hatching needs. It’s the perfect gift for any Keeper regardless of whether they’re a veteran or are just starting out their journey.

But what you want to keep your eye out for is the arrival of the Wild and Feral Dots. From Monday to Friday, a bunch of new Archetypes will be making their debut in-game, giving you the opportunity to add some unique companions to your collection. Here’s the schedule which features which Archetype will be available on what day:

March 25th – Lobster

March 26th – Embers

March 27th – Axolotl

March 28th – Jellyfish

March 29th – All Archetypes that were showcased over the week

Here’s how to get more nests in Peridot!

In case you miss getting your hands on any, Friday is the perfect day to make up. And that's not all – Niantic also has a few special bonuses lined up for everyone. Complete your daily quests to earn free Peridough and add another baby Dot to your circle by clearing a special Nest Rewarding Quest.

To top it off, enjoy a 50% discount on both Sundrops and Peridough for hatching from Monday to Friday. It’s an unmissable Hatch discount so make sure you take full advantage of it.

Dive into Archetype Week by downloading Peridot now for free on your preferred link below.