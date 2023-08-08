Marvel Snap travels east in the new Big in Japan season

Nuverse has just dropped another massive content update for the hit mobile card battler, Marvel Snap, bringing another thrilling season to the game. This time, players are going to the land of the rising sun in the Big in Japan season, which features characters, storylines, and art styles from the region. It’s easy the biggest update the game has seen yet.

Marvel fans would’ve quickly realised that a season based on Japan has something to do with the X-Men. Players will begin their adventure in Sendai, from where they can earn multiple new cards, variants, avatars, and cardbacks. But the one to look out for is Daken, son of one of the most iconic characters in history, Wolverine.

Joining Daken are three more cards from the X-Men universe, each with unique abilities. Here’s watch each one is capable of in Marvel Snap:

Daken – Add Muramasa Shard to your hand, which doubles Daken’s power of destruction or being discarded

X-23 – On discarding or destroying this card, it is regenerated at a random location with +1 Energy in the next turn

Silver Samurai – All players discard their lowest-power card in hand

Lady Deathstroke – All cards with a lower power level are destroyed

These cards will release every Monday throughout the month. On August 7th, last month’s season pass card, Phoenix Force became available. The newer Series 5 cards will go live the following week, with Lady Deathstrike releasing on the 14th, X-23 on the 21st, and Silver Samurai on the 28th.

Besides, players can also explore two other popular regions in Japan. The Yashida Base has players destroy their last card at the end of the game while the Valley of the Hand sees destroyed cards revive there after the fifth turn.

Check out everything the Big in Japan season has to offer by downloading Marvel Snap now for free.