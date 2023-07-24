Fortnite announces Galaxy Cup 4 with the Galaxy Crossfade outfit up for grabs

Epic Games has just announced the next iteration of the Galaxy Cups series in Fortnite, bringing back the iconic tournament presented by Samsung. It’s a time when mobile users get some love as players having Android devices will be able to participate in the contest on July 29th, while the other platform users (console and PC) will compete on the 30th.

Since this series has been inspired by the Samsung Galaxy device series, it is natural for the rewards to follow suit. Galaxy Cup 4 in Fortnite will feature the new Hazy Dreambeats Set which includes the Galaxy Crossfade Outfit, reactive Crossfade Equalizer Back Bling, Spinback Slicer Pickaxe, BPM Breakdown Emote, and the Crossfade Galaxy Wrap.

On both days, the tournament will follow the Solo Zero Build format, with prizes being given away to winners on each day. Top performers from each region will receive the cosmetic set as well as all the other accessories. Plus, other rewards like the House Cat Spray will be gifted to players earning at least eight points in one day.

Players will have a total of two hours to participate in up to seven games, where they must rake up as many points as possible. Each region will have different start times which can be found in the Compete tab. Those who miss out needn’t worry as the Galaxy Crossfade skin will make its way to the Item Shop in a future update alongside the Encore Crossfade and Cosmic Crossfade alt styles.

In order to participate in Galaxy Cup 4, players must be at least at Account Level 15, in Bronze Rank I or above in Ranked Zero Build, and they should have two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account.

Get ready for a cracker of the tournament by downloading Fortnite from the official website.