Fortnite unveils the FNCS Invitational 2022 trophy designed by Swarovski

The Fortnite Champions Series Invitational 2022 is just around the corner as the contest begins on November 12th. It features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 and on the 13th, a winner will be crowned, receiving a huge chunk of this reward. And with that, the winners shall also be awarded the prestigious FNCS Trophy, designed by master craftsmen at Swarovski.

The trophy looks absolutely stunning. It was created using the FNCS chrome logo in the centre with custom-made iridescent Swarovski crystals placed around it. These crystals are special as they can change their colour from purple to blue. It’s a big award too at 18 inches tall, and weighing 15 pounds. Plus, the winners will be immortalized as the final version of the trophy will have the names of the champions etched onto it.

A little recap about this year’s FNCS Invitational, it is a Duos format tournament divided over two days. Each team will play 12 matches, six on each day. A victory royale rewards 32 points, with the number going down from 29 to 4 points as the position drops to 35. For every elimination, another two points are granted.

That big prize pool also guarantees at least $1000 for the top 50 participants. Of course, the higher ranked players get a bigger piece of the pie as the top three duos will take from $200,000, $140,000, and $120,000, respectively.

If you aren’t going in person to see the winner take that gorgeous trophy home, it can currently be seen on the Legends Landing Creative Island (3303-7480-5925). A future update will add the model in-game for creators too.

Catch the tournament soon on watch.fortnite.com, YouTube, and Twitch.

Who wouldn’t want their hands on that beautiful trophy? Download Fortnite now from the official website or play using XCloud.