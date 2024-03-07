Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance is announced as the latest title in the iconic tower defense series

Preferred Partner Feature

If you have ever had even a cursory interest in mobile gaming, you have no doubt heard of the Kingdom Rush series; a collection of tower defense games renowned for their imaginative characters, amusing voice overs, and stellar battle mechanics.

Each game in the series has been released to widespread acclaim, entertaining players for over 10 years while earning numerous awards, including a Pocket Gamer Gold award for its last entry in the series: Kingdom Rush Vengeance. The success of Vengeance has left fans demanding more since its release in 2018, so let it be a lesson that pestering really works because Ironhide Game Studio has announced a new entry in the saga: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance.

Alliance slots in immediately after Vengeance, the game that placed you in the shoes of big bad Dark Lord Vez'nan. Vengeance is one you will want to play to get the full outlandish and hilarious effect of the story, especially as Alliance is shaping up to be an epic tale (and it wouldn’t do to skip ahead in the story now would it?).

In the last game, when Vez’nan set out in Vengeance to conquer the world he did so quite admirably, displacing the Good King Denas and taking his castle, but inside our nefarious invader found an even darker evil lurking in its heart. This is where Kingdom Rush: Alliance picks up, with the rise of an even greater menace which will take the power of an unlikely alliance to overcome it.

Whilst the factions that make up the alliance are still being kept under wraps, we can reveal that there is a lot of bad blood between the sides involved, and a single cross-word could cause it to crumble to dust. Good news for fans then, as there will be ample opportunity for Ironhide to show off its legendary humour.

Besides some classic comical moments, we can also expect the tower defense magic that Ironhide has mastered, along with the usual host of powerful and amusing heroes and towers, silly easter eggs, difficulty challenges, and that timeless Kingdom Rush art style.

This art style, along with all of Kingdom Rush’s other trademark qualities, has been ramped up to an even higher degree for Alliance, with every stage set to be more detailed and colourful than ever before. The characters that populate these stages will also come with improved details and fresh new designs, the likes of which will surpass all other games in the series to deliver the best looking and best playing Kingdom Rush experience to date.

Kingdom Rush 5 Alliance is set to kick off pre-registration in the upcoming weeks, so fans can expect its launch on iOS, Android, and Steam later in the Spring. In the meantime, if you want a few cheeky sneak peeks and exclusive content, you can stay up to date with Ironhide Game Studios’ official Facebook and Instagram channels for the latest announcements.