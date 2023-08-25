One Punch Man: World drops new gameplay trailer showcasing action-packed boss fights

Crunchyroll Games has dropped an exciting new trailer for One Punch Man: World, letting players feast their eyes on the game's thrilling battles via a gameplay showcase. The multiplayer action game is based on the popular anime series as crafted by Perfect World, and will feature cross-platform play on PC, iOS and Android.

In the latest trailer for One Punch Man: World, you can marvel at the stealth and investigation mechanics as well as get a preview of the epic bosses you'll be facing off against. Iconic characters include Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Crablante, Carnage Kabuto, Subterranean King, Beast King, Vaccine Man, and Mosquito Girl.

Atomic Samurai and Zombieman will be joining the fray along with Saitama, Lightning Max, and Mumen Rider as well. And if you're fortunate enough to catch the game at gamescom in Cologne, Germany, you can enjoy a hands-on demo at the One Punch Man: World booth at B-031 - Hall 6.

The game also features a fun multiplayer aspect for the social butterflies out there. In particular, you can enter the Hero Association hub and meet up with your buddies to team up on missions and go on raids against common foes.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for One Punch Man: World on the official website. You can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.