Fortnite releases first update of C4S3 with new Cloak Gauntlets and Battle Pass Super Styles

It’s been a couple of weeks since Epic Games released Chapter 4: Season 3: Wilds in Fortnite and now, the first update of the season has just dropped. The muddy lands of the Wilds provided enough camouflage, and version 25.10 takes things a step further with new Cloak Gauntlets, that grants the power of invisibility. Plus, the Flare Gun makes a return too.

Fortnite’s v25.10 introduces the Cloak Gauntlets, which employs the reflectivity of Kinetic Ore in order to make players almost invisible. Obtained from chests and the ground, it allows players to blend almost seamlessly with their surroundings, making them difficult to spot.

Of course, it’s a temporary effect which must be re-activated after a cooldown period, so time your moves wisely. The only catch is that players cannot attack while using the Cloak Gauntlets. Cover can be ended early by unequipping them or swapping the item with another.

Donning this cool gadget is Fortnite’s latest boss, Wildguard Relik, who can be seen around the jungle. He is seen carrying a Mythic version of the Cloak Gauntlets, which has a higher indivisibility period alongside a shorter cooldown. Relik also carries the Mythic MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, a fully automatic gun with a red-dot sight to make shooting easier.

Meanwhile, Epic has unvaulted Shockwave Grenades in Zero Build and the Flare Gun in Battle Royale. The latter offers a great way to burn through enemy structures so that they can be gunned down quickly. Although, the new season gives a good way to combat this as covering yourself in mud ensures being marked.

And finally, C4S3’s Super Styles have also been added to the battle pass. They come in the Wildscorch, Confetti Claw, and Regal Hunter variants, which can be earnt after progressing past level 125.

