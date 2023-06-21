Mega Rayquaza will debut in the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2023

With this year’s Pokémon Go Fest just a couple of months away, it’s time to make a legendary announcement as massive Pokémon will be seen descending from the skies during the event. Mega Rayquaza, the Sky High Pokémon will finally make its debut during the highly anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2023 in London, Osaka, and New York City, as well as the global version.

Similar to lore, Pokémon Go’s Rayquaza can’t just Mega Evolve simply by using Mega Energy. The Pokémon must first learn the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent, which makes it eligible to transform into this super-powered version. And learning this move requires the use of new items – Meteorites.

Meteorites are the new hot topic in the Pokémon Go world thanks to their recent discovery. Unsurprisingly, researchers have found that they bear some links to Rayquaza and can be used to significantly enhance its power. Trainers will be able to get their hands on these Meteorites later this year by clearing specific research tasks.

Mega Rayquaza will also be part of Raid Battles and Gym Battles. Here, attacks of other Pokémon challenging the same raid or gym will deal additional damage. That number is further increased if the Pokémon is of the Flying, Psychic, or Dragon type.

Having the mega version of the Sky High Pokémon will also provide benefits as catching others of the Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type will unlock extra XP, Candy, with a greater shot at earning Candy XL as well. The bonuses stack with the number of times Rayquaza Mega Evolves, so keep at it.

The next few months in Pokémon Go are about to be epic as the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 kicks off in London early in August. It also features a chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon Diancie.

Get ready for a rollicking time by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.