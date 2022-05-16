Fortnite is dropping YouTube star Ali-A's skin set as a part of the Icon Series Set soon

Fortnite just revealed the newest skin as part of its Icon Series Set and fans have gone absolutely wild since it's based on one of Fortnite’s OG streamers – Ali-A. Alastair Aiken, who has been streaming since 2009 will finally be immortalized in the Fortnite universe with a set featuring a skin, accessories, and lots more drops into the Item Shop on May 19th.

While there is one Ali-A skin part of the set, with the customization options available, it definitely feels like getting your hands on a tonne of skins. The skin starts off as a simple default variant with Ali-A dressed casually and then becomes more futuristic with the Elevated, Matroix, and Ultra-Armor Matroix styles. If that wasn’t enough, there are also the Sapphire Paragon and Titanium Tac variants, with all of these skins except the default being available in Rare Reaper, Uncommon Combat, Epic Insurgent, and Legendarian colour choices so choose away!

On the accessories side of things, the set comes with the Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling, and the Ali-Tech Plasmawings Glider, which is built directly into the suit. There's also the Ali-Tech Staff Pickaxe, the Blue A Wrap, and the Lil' Diplodoculus Emote. To add on to that, everyone eliminating 15 opponents on the Ali-A Experience island will be granted the Ali-A Was Here Spray. There’s just so much to earn!

That isn’t even all. On May 18th, Fortnite will host the Ali-A Cup. Participants will be able to play ten matches and win points for eliminations and victory royales. Players stand a chance to earn the Ali-A Army Emoticon on reaching eight points and also early access to the skin set in the Item Shop.

Ready to get your hands on this ultra-cool set? Then, download Fortnite on Android via the official website. iOS users can try it out through the new XCloud method.