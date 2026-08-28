Fortblox: Mobile Fortress Go is an upcoming autobattler that puts you in charge of a roaming fortress

Now in pre-registration

Fortblox is an autobattler that's releasing for iOS and Android in September

It's available to pre-register now

In it, you'll create a roaming fortress before sending it into battle

Back in 2018, I watched a film called Mortal Engines, which is based on a book by Philip Reeve. While it didn't blow me away, I loved the concept of a roaming, combat-ready city. And in Hyperrise's Fortblox: Mobile Fortress Go, which launches for iOS and Android in September, you get to create your own and send it into battle.

Okay, so it's not quite Mortal Engines here. If anything, your goal is building a giant tank with a ridiculous number of weapons attached to it. I don't think we'll get to stick St Paul's Cathedral on anything, and I can't see where anyone would sleep or, I don't know, play tennis. However, there's enough crossover in my brain to potentially scratch the itch I've had for eight years now.

What's the set-up, then? Well, it's set in a post-apocalyptic world where an energy crisis caused civilisation to collapse, leaving people with no choice other than to build mobile fortresses. Yeah, it's a leap, isn't it? Still, it's an enjoyably silly leap, so I'm willing to go with it.

How un-fort-unate for you

You'll build your own fortresses using a choice of 40 blocks and over 100 weapons, though some of that will presumably be locked behind progression. Regardless, each should bring something different to your skirmishes, and you're free to place them wherever you want, although it'll affect various synergies depending on your placement. That means a little tinkering is likely needed to perfect your war machine.

Then when it's ready for battle, you send it in and... kick back. Yes, this is an auto battler, meaning that your involvement is purely strategic. If that's a dealbreaker for some, I totally get it. I also want to feel more in control of my immense fortress. However, I'm willing to give this a shot because the concept is undeniably cool.

Fortblox: Mobile Fortress Go is available to pre-order now on the App Store and Google Play. It’ll be free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.