FORESTOPIA is welcoming dogs and cats into the cosy island sim in its holiday-themed winter update

Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. has launched a festive new update for FORESTOPIA, letting players of the low-key island sim celebrate the season. In particular, the new winter update welcomes lovable doggos and furry feline friends into the fray beginning December 1st.

In the latest update for FORESTOPIA, players can look forward to the "Happy Christmas event" where players can score one Xmas Token every day to be used in opening a gift box. This can help players nab a special terrarium for Christmas animals, as well as for decorations and other in-game goodies until December 31st.

Canine companions (a total of 6 kinds, which includes a shiba inu) are also joining in on the fun at the "Doggo terrarium", which can be acquired by exchanging friend coins as well as by using "Bone Treat". You can obtain these treats simply by cleaning up trash. Of course, the Cat Pack is available as well - the "Cat Terrarium" has 9 kinds of Kittens for cat lovers out there.

Finally, the "Dress-up feature" lets players switch up the skins of Yeti and more. If you're keen on experiencing the update for yourself, you can download FORESTOPIA on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's update as well.

