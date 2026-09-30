Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy adds in fan-favourite villain Kuja as it expands to 38 countries

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is expanding access to 38 new countries

It's also introducing fan-favourite villain Kuja in a starring role in its latest season

Not to mention new limited-edition costumes for other characters

With its mixture of PvP and PvE gameplay, and its bizarre setting of modern-day Tokyo, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is unlike anything we've seen from the series so far. Now, it's not just adding a brand-new fan-favourite villain, with Kuja from Final Fantasy IX, but also expanding access to new regions!

Now available in over 38 new countries across Europe, Central America, North America and beyond, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is also kicking off its latest season. Until the Final Curtain sees Kuja taking a starring role until October 27th, and will feature increased pull rates for the character.

No finals to this fantasy

In my opinion, part of what makes Dissidia Duellum popular enough to expand so quickly is that it really is so different from Square Enix' other mobile spinoffs. It's not simply copying the original JRPG format, but instead lets fans see their favourite characters in new and interesting situations.

Speaking of which, if you're a fan of Zidane, then you're also in luck. This update also introduces Stellazzia's Scion, his latest limited-edition outfit available from October 12th through October 27th. Be sure to check out our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list for where Zidane (and others) sit!

Overall, I found Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy to be a pretty fun time. And if it does turn out to be part of the new winning formula for Square Enix on mobile, I wouldn't be surprised if we see more like it. But then again, Sqenix hasn't been shy about axing other mobile games, so we might just need to wait and see!

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is certainly great if you're a JRPG fan, or even just adore the characters. But if you're looking for a slightly less fancy, and a bit more garish, mobile experience, then check out our review of Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis for a near-perfect tower defence!