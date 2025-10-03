Football Manager 26 debuts long-awaited tactical feature in latest trailer

Think tactically

Football Manager 2026 is making a major tactical overhaul

New in and out-of possession formations off in-depth tweaking and control

You'll even be able to visualise how your formation changes depending on where the ball is

While I'll josh around with footballing fans a bit, I think it's fair to say the game is a lot more complex than most give it credit for. And that tactical, strategic angle is something Football Manager 2026 is looking to capitalise on. Their latest feature to do so? Different formations for in and out-of-possession.

Of course, this idea will need little introduction for longtime followers of the sport. But for those who aren't aware, it's exactly as it sounds on the tin. You'll now be able to specify and view different formations for your team in matches depending on whether their players have possession of the ball.

It's a small but crucial distinction that reflects how granular and detailed analysis of football has become. And that means you'll also have access to a suite of new tools to figure out each of your formations.

Visualise this

Key amongst these new features is a visualiser that will offer a detailed breakdown of how your formation responds. This means you can accurately view scenarios for where the ball is on the field and how your formation adjusts accordingly. For the hands-off mechanics of Football Manager 2026, this offers a greater level of strategy without needing to get into actual hands-on play.

I was actually surprised this hasn't already been the case. But just like the integration of women's football, it's an indication that after a painful cancellation of FM25, Football Manager is looking to make this latest iteration of the series its most comprehensive and game-changing yet.

