Blade & Soul Heroes sails past two million pre-registrations and celebrates with new K-pop style trailer

Taking a victory lap

Blade & Soul Heroes has announced a whopping two million pre-registrations

The spin-off to the hit MMORPG is launching later this month

A new K-pop-inspired trailer has been released to celebrate

It's a big day for franchise spin-offs, it seems! Hot off the heels of Arknights: Endfield finally announcing a release date, as well as showing off gameplay, we've got the news that Blade & Soul Heroes has sailed past two million pre-registrations. And on top of that, there's a whole new K-pop-inspired trailer to enjoy!

While it's not the fastest that a mobile release has hit such a milestone, it's still well worth celebrating, considering Blade & Soul Heroes is the first in the series to receive a simultaneous PC and mobile release. Not only that, but the new trailer has plenty of action and just a hint of glamour to enjoy.

Blade & Soul Heroes also expands on the original in a big way, changing up the format of the hit MMORPG to instead explore the beginnings of lead character Yusol's quest to restore her family name. As you might expect, the gameplay involves meeting and recruiting the titular heroes, switching between them on the fly as you battle enemies.

Swords, fans and dancing, oh my

Much like Arknights: Endfield, I wouldn't be surprised if Blade & Soul Heroes proves to be a major game-changer for the franchise. All things considered, the series remains mostly foreign to fans, but a more ARPG-like, action-focused take is sure to draw in new fans.

With Blade & Soul Heroes set to launch on September 24th across all platforms, we won't have to wait long to find out just how hard it's going to hit the mark. There's still time to pre-register, too! So don't miss out ahead of Blade & Soul's release.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other MMORPG-likes have made their mark on mobile, then we've got you covered. Dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft on mobile for our top picks!