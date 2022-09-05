Foolish Mortals is an upcoming point-and-click adventure with a playable demo and Kickstarter campaign launching next month

Inklingwood Studios has announced the upcoming launch of the demo and Kickstarter campaign for Foolish Mortals, the studio's visually stylish and macabre point-and-click adventure. The Steam demo will be launched on October 3rd, with an official release in 2023. The mobile version of the game will follow shortly after the PC release as well.

In Foolish Mortals, players can expect to dive into a world of voodoo as they follow the tale of Murphy McCallan on a quest to find the lost treasure of Bellemore Manor. Players will explore the island of Devil’s Rock and encounter a host of colourful characters (and ghosts) along the way.

Inspired by Monkey Island and other classic titles in the same genre, the game features more than 70 playable scenes, over 100 items to tinker around with, stunning animation and over 30 fully voiced characters to meet.

As for the Kickstarter campaign, backers can score cool goodies such as a 90s-style Big Box filled with themed merch like pins, an artbook, the official soundtrack, a Murphy’s Diary novelization and other collectables. A digital copy of the game is also up for grabs - plus, backers have the chance to appear in the game itself as a headline in the Juniper Parish Gazette. You might even get to haunt the Bellemore Manor waltz as a spooky spectre.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Foolish Mortals on the Steam page for now.

