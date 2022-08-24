Food Stylist lets you design photorealistic tablescapes to win in-game prizes, out now on iOS and Android

Sydney-based studio Not Doppler has announced the official release of Food Stylist, letting players unleash their inner foodie designer in a photorealistic food decor game. This casual title from the makers of Crash of Cars and Earn to Die tasks players with designing virtual food scenes and submitting their masterpieces to score tons of in-game goodies.

Inspired by all the hubbub around Instagrammable food culture online, Food Stylist lets players style their way through fresh in-game challenges every day. These can range from crafting a romantic picnic to perfecting the most delectable stack of ice cream they can muster in Venice.

The game also features lovely tablescapes and a variety of filters players can tinker around with. These completed scenes will then be voted on by the community, and the victors can nab awesome in-game prizes.

"Most food games on mobile feature 2D cartoon graphics and are in the Match-3 or Diner Management genres. Food Stylist is a decoration game at its core and features a fresh 3D photorealistic style," says John Daskalopoulos, founder and CEO at Not Doppler. "Food Stylist lets players unleash their creativity in a way that no other food game on the market does."

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Food Stylist on the Google Play Store for Android devices as well as on the iOS App Store. You can visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

