Folium is another new emulator making waves on iOS

The new craze for emulation continues

Folium is the newest emulator out now for iOS

According to some outlets, it's also the first to support the fan-favourite 3DS

It also seems to be one of, if not the first, developed specifically for iOS

Folium is the first new emulator to bring the Nintendo 3DS emulation capability to iOS. This emulation platform, which offers support for the GameBoy Advance, 3DS and DS, was released a few days ago but has recently had a major update.

We've seen a whole wave of emulators hitting iOS thanks to changes in Apple's policies. This means that emulation software (so long as it does not supply ROMs with the download) is allowed on the iPhone and iOS ecosystem, opening up a massive new audience to the concept of emulation.

While a legally sticky situation, emulation is also widely considered to be one of the best means of digital game preservation currently available today.

What's unique about Folium, at least from our perspective, is that the app is (as far as we're aware) only currently available on iPhone. That's right - in the year of our lord 2024, for whatever reason we're only now seeing custom-made emulators that have apparently not been released before on other platforms.

It's not altogether surprising, but still worth noting. We've often speculated that Apple may be leaving a bit of a sticky, legally grey zone for emulator developers due to the issues with ROMs; however, it seems those in the know are confident enough to develop specifically for mobile.

But if you're not too bothered about messing around with ROMS, cores and all those other scary words, why not take a look at the games available right through the app store?

You can get started with the latest entry in our regular weekly feature of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week. Better yet, you can dip into our constantly growing and comprehensive list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far), featuring games from every genre and suitable for every player!