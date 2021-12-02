Flumble lets you stack colourful blocks on top of each other to build the highest tower, out now on iOS and Android

Indie developer Leask Studios has released a new game titled Flumble, out now on both iOS and Android devices. The casual tower building game lets players challenge themselves or other players online by stacking blocks as high as possible.

In Flumble, you'll fight to keep your structural integrity intact as you stack blocks onto each other, creating a tower that grows more unstable by the minute. You'll have to whip out all of your balancing skills to keep your structure standing, as having one block fall off from the tower penalizes you with losing a life.

The single-player mode lets you challenge your own stacking prowess to beat your own high score. On the other hand, maintaining the colourful blocks' stability can be a turn-based multiplayer game with up to four people. You can customize your multiplayer experience by choosing how many lives you want each challenger to have and how wide your bases will be.

The visuals of the game look clean and simple, with colour-coded blocks that can easily show you which player is adding a precariously positioned stack on your tower. What's lovely is that the game also has a neat accessibility function with a colour-blind mode as well.

If you're eager to give this simple game a go, you can download Flumble on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with ads. You can also have a look at the official developer website for more info, or take a sneak peek at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the simple but fun-looking gameplay.

