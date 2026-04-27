Cookie Run: OvenSmash Tiger Lily Cookie best build & guide

Though technically a marksman, low-HP bruiser suits Tiger Lily Cookie best, so check out our build guide if you want to get the most from her.

Adorable, but deadly - that's Tiger Lily Cookie for you! She arrives with her pet tiger, and is a pretty fun cookie to use. Pre-level 6, she can be quite tricky to play, but once you get her past level 6, she becomes quite a bully.

I say we dive into our Tiger Lily Cookie guide and check her best Power Biscuits, so you know exactly how to build her if she becomes your main!

About Tiger Lily Cookie

Role : Marksman

: Marksman Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 3,100 1,170 2 3,210 1,211 3 3,321 1,253 4 3,432 1,295 5 3,543 1,337 6 3,654 1,379 7 3,765 1,421 8 3,876 1,463 9 3,987 1,505 10 4,098 1,547

Tiger Lily Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Spear of the Wilds: Throws a spear in a straight line, dealing damage to enemies hit.

Special

Tiger Pounce : Leaps to the designated location, dealing damage to enemies within range.

: Leaps to the designated location, dealing damage to enemies within range. Tiger Dash : Leaps to the designated location, dealing damage to enemies within range and increasing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

: Leaps to the designated location, dealing damage to enemies within range and increasing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Tiger Trap: Leaps to the designated location, dealing damage to enemies within range and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

Ultimate

The Hunt : Awakens feral instincts, increasing ATK and MOV SPD, and becomes giant for 8.0 sec. Grants a shield that absorbs damage based on Max HP.

: Awakens feral instincts, increasing ATK and MOV SPD, and becomes giant for 8.0 sec. Grants a shield that absorbs damage based on Max HP. Feral Chase : Awakens feral instincts, increasing MOV SPD for 8.0 sec. Increases Basic Attack speed, grants a shield based on Max HP, and charges 1.0 Basic Attack stack(s).

: Awakens feral instincts, increasing MOV SPD for 8.0 sec. Increases Basic Attack speed, grants a shield based on Max HP, and charges 1.0 Basic Attack stack(s). Feral Awakening: Dashes forward, awakening feral instincts, increasing ATK and becoming giant for 8.0 sec. Restores HP on hit and charges 1.0 Basic Attack stack(s). During the effect, Basic Attacks trigger Butter Tiger to strike in a cone, dealing damage and granting a shield based on Max HP.

Best build for Tiger Lily Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Spear of the Wilds Tiger Dash Feral Awakening Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost Special Skill CD

Shrub Master

A wild-hearted Cookie who lives deep in the forest, not far from the Kingdom. With her Butter Tiger, her closest friend and chosen family, she sharpened her spear-throwing skills and mastered soaring leaps through the trees. Swift as the wind and bold as the hunt, Tiger Lily Cookie is already racing toward her next adventure.

Tiger Lily Cookie - play style & strategies

Tiger Lily is a Marksman on paper only. In reality, she is a really low-HP bruiser. Before level 6, when you can unlock Feral Awakening, I suggest you play her a bit more "safe" - stay in bushes, deal damage, leap to enemies, and bolt.

Past level 6, it's good to get Feral Awakening and leap on targets and deal damage constantly. You will need the HP Boost passive, since it will increase your Butter Tiger's damage too.

We have the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list, so give it a read, and don't forget to redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes too!

Extra tip: You can go snipe low-HP enemies from shrubs, in which case you can get Shrub Master. This will make you a little bit less tanky, so you should only focus on the enemies with HP lower than 50%.