Fluffy Run is a minimalist racing game where you catch musical notes to progress through a breathtaking track

In case you missed it, Infinity Games has officially launched Fluffy Run, the studio's minimalist racing game that boasts gorgeous backdrops to make each race a breathtaking experience. The game features lovely music tracks that form part of the gameplay loop as well, where players have to collect notes in order to progess through the race.

In Fluffy Run, players can look forward to cruising through an endless track as they use music notes to fuel their car. Running out of fuel means making the music stop, and when the notes run out, the game ends. As such, you have to steer clear of obstacles to make sure you don't lose your precious fuel.

Players can enjoy a minimalist experience while basking in lovely melodies serenading them in the background. The game features relaxing sceneries as well to add to the low-key and totally chill vibe of the title.

Players cna collect coins and use these to unlock fluffier andmore adorable cars as well, or compete against their own set of skills by tryign to beat their timed record.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can download Fluffy Run on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes.

