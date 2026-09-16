Flick Shot Rogues has you sending your heroes flying to blast your way through foes, out now

Flick Shot Rogues is all about exciting, bouncing action as you flick your heroes into battle

Explore a sprawling pirate-themed island while you're on the hunt for treasure

Don't get caught out with random encounters, and unlock new items to help in each run

Although you may be setting out on the Grand Line in something like One Piece: Grand Gourmet soon, as of today you can instead take a more rogueish approach! Flick Shot Rogues is out now on iOS and Android, and has you sending your heroes hurtling into battle with all the excitement that implies.

As you might have guessed, the core gameplay of Flick Shot Rogues involves you flicking your heroes across the field of battle. The key in Flick Shot Rogues is that each of your heroes has different abilities that will activate in a variety of ways. So sending, say, a hero with an AoE ability into the middle of a horde will work a lot better than one with a lot of single-target damage.

Suitable for Puckish rogues

Of course, this is a roguelike RPG, so there are some more familiar elements as well. You'll travel throughout the pirate-themed world, running into possible encounters and conundrums that can either help or hinder you, depending on the choices you make.

Along the way, you'll collect new items to help you out in each run, with the enemies and encounters changing each time. All this, plus a pretty solid, cartoonishly grotesque art style that features plenty of bold colours and exciting, flashy animations.

The best part? While Flick Shot Rogues is a premium game, it's also one that's adopted the ever-welcome format of try-before-you-buy. You'll be able to play through the beginning portion of Flick Shot Rogues before deciding whether you want to drop your cash on it.

It's just one of the many interesting new releases hitting mobile this year. Looking for more options? Why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), and keep your eye out to see if your favourite new release makes an appearance!