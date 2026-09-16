Plants vs Zombies: The Board Game brings the mobile classic to your tabletop

Plants vs. Zombies is set to make the jump to the tabletop!

The new PvZ board game Kickstarter launches on October 14th

Register your interest early to get a free set of dice with your pledge

Alongside Clash of Clans and Angry Birds, the Plants vs. Zombies franchise is one that defined early mobile gaming. Now, you can bring your garden defence plans to the next family gathering, as the Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game Kickstarter is set to launch on October 14th.

Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game is a cooperative experience that looks to recreate the hit tower defence series on tabletop. You'll get a board, miniatures representing your garden defenders and the encroaching undead, as well as a variety of cards used to activate your plants or summon up zombies to attack.

Worst-case scenario

It seems Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game is built around scenario play. Basically, you'll have different instructions for how to set up your board, and what kind of restrictions or circumstances you're playing under. There even seems to be a meta-progression angle, where you 'unlock' new cards that can be used in play.

Making the PvZ tabletop adaptation a cooperative game is an interesting way of doing it. It's obviously made to accommodate more players than just the 1v1 you'd likely have were it to stay the same as the original game. Although now that I say that, I can't help but envision a 40k-style miniatures game featuring Plants vs. Zombies...

Well, either way, keep your eyes peeled for when the Plants vs. Zombies: The Board Game Kickstarter kicks off on October 14th, featuring free zombie-coloured chaos dice for backers who follow the project ahead of launch. So check it out if playing PvZ around the tabletop is your bag!

In the meantime, if you want to see the opposite, where board games have made the jump to mobile, we've got you covered! Our list of the best digital board games for iOS features plenty of options for those of you who want the tabletop experience recreated in a digital format!