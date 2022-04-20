Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted - Everything you need to know
Freddy invites you to an FNAF bash
Five Night's at Freddy's Help Wanted is the seventh official FNAF game in the longtime, globally popular horror series featuring possessed animatronics at pizza restaurants. What's unique about this edition of the first-person survival horror title is that it began as a VR only experience.
Since its release, it's expanded to essentially every platform, including mobile, so you can take Freddy and the gang (and their scares) on the go or curl up at home and immerse yourself. Overall, this is the deepest FNAF game outside of Security Breach, which is an open-world game.
Help Wanted is not just one game, oh no, it's actually all of the core games wrapped into one big horror fest that will scare the pepperonis off of your pizza (cheesy joke indeed). The only game that isn't present is Five Night's at Freddy's Pizzeria Simulator (also known as FNAF 6 to fans).
But, FNAF 1-4 and Sister Location are all here. As you play, you'll be able to earn some prizes and collect tokens as well. With a game as deep as this in the FNAF world, here's everything you need to know as you survive through the five nights.
Animations are different
Easily one of the more distinctive things about Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted is the change in animatronic animation. In most of the games, the robots moved but you never actually saw leg or arm movement. The only one of the gang that you saw physically move (run) was Foxy in the first game.
Here, you'll be able to see movement from the animatronics right on camera. Seeing them walk around the pizzerias (and house for FNAF 4) definitely gives you that sense that you're playing a VR kind of game. It adds something a little new that hasn't been implemented before in the series.
Even if you prefer the still versions of Freddy and the crew, these new movements might still give you the heebie-jeebies. Pulling up your camera and seeing someone like Springtrap walking towards your office can definitely be pretty unnerving.
Gameplay is as familiar as it gets
Aside from the new animations, the overall gameplay in Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted is about the same. This should make things easier for you if you have experience with the previous games. You'll be checking the cameras like normal to make sure nothing weird's going on.
In FNAF 2 and 3 on Help Wanted, you'll need to check not only the cameras but the vents as well and with the new animations, it'll definitely make it seem like you're there. Just getting yourself recognized with the movements of the robots will make things that much smoother.
And with some new, additional modes to check out, you'll be able to see some fresh animations if you enjoy looking at the small details. They really do an all-around solid job in adding to the immersion of the experience and the graphics compliment them nicely.
Phone Guy returns
So this is a relatively small thing but one that has become popular among fans; Phone Guy is back again as you know him from basically all of the games (well, there's more than one). However, I will point out that there is no new dialogue if you're an experienced player.
For new FNAF players though, you'll be able to experience everything that Phone Guy will be saying to you throughout each of the FNAF games within Help Wanted. these fellows provide players with a brief bit of comfort before you're officially left all alone with the pizza-filled wild. Aside from that though, they do provide some interesting bits of lore, which has become an iconic aspect of the series.
Let's backtrack a little. If you're brand new to the series, you're probably wondering "who the heck is Phone Guy?!". Well, he's the person who calls your office to give you a briefing about your new job (typically as a security guard). He'll call you each of the five days and tell you things to be aware of on your shift as things change the more you progress through the five nights. There's pretty much a different phone guy in each game with the exception of Sister Location, which sees a machine speaking to you instead of a human. But the dialogue these friendly folks give you can be quite helpful and as we mention, provide interesting lore tidbits.
The prizes are pretty funny
So, I'm going to put it to you simply, chief: you can win prizes but you can't really do anything much with them. However, you can play around with them at the prize counter (hooray!). After you complete a game, you'll be sent to a dark room with a present sitting on a table. Open up the box and boom, there's your prize.
Although you can't do much with them, they can be quite funny due to their silly or mundane look. It could be a Bonnie plushie with giant eyes that you can't help but laugh at. Or, sometimes you can be rewarded with a tasty candy bar to munch on.
In terms of playing with these prizes, you can really just throw them around, which is pretty hilarious as you pull up and shoot the toy like a basketball. It's always pretty fun to see what you get next as you just never know. Also, there's a secret prize you can unlock as well that will open up the lore doors a bit more and we'll elaborate on that on our last "thing you need to know" on this list.
Nightmare Mode
In the world of Five Nights at Freddy's, Nightmare Modes have become pretty iconic. These are modes that crank up the difficulty and intensity of the night. There will be more activity and sometimes more animatronics as well as more distractions to throw you off.
Although Freddy and the gang have decided to go all Dark Souls on you, Solaire of Astora won't be able to help you here, sadly. However, you'll have fun with the challenge as well as the extra scary environment as things get darker and turn red.
It's so dark, that even Phone Guy won't be there to comfort you for the first minute or so with his soothing dialogue. Don't worry, if you think Nightmare Mode will be too difficult for you, it's not mandatory to complete the game. If you aren't ready, then feel free to come back once you felt like you've mastered the ninjitsu art of closing door/open the door and light on/light off.
The Gallery
One of the cool things about Five Nights as Freddys Help Wanted is the Gallery. Here, you can see everything that you've dealt with or will deal with in the game. In particular, there's a massive list of all of the animatronics that have been in all of the games.
This museum of sorts gives you a great look at the details of all the characters. From Freddy and Chica to Springtrap and The Puppet, you can view everyone. It's neat seeing the graphical details that were put into Help Wanted's version of the killer robots.
Night Terrors
There's more to the Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted version of FNAF 4 than meets the eye. You'll be able to play the Night Terrors modes. This includes a highly aggressive Puppet who will make her presence felt throughout your room and the house so you need to be on high alert for the essential leader of the animatronics.
You also have a mini-game where you'll have to avoid Circus Baby who has made her way into the crib and into your room. She will be looking around for you and need to go hide in the closet. Be careful not to open the closet door at the wrong time as that will leave you open for Baby's attack.
There's also a mini-game called "Fun with Plushtrap" which returns in Help Wanted's FNAF 4. The goal is to flash your torch at Plushtrap at the right time as you sit across from him in a dark, narrow hallway. If you don't, he'll get you with a chilling jumpscare. Exclusive to Help Wanted, Plushtrap can be replaced by Balloon Boy, another one of the FNAF world's most popular characters.
Brand new animatronics
So, not only do you get to see all of your friends from the OG games, a new animatronic has entered the fray and he's both familiar and new at the same. His name is Dreadbear and he'll give you the creeps with his glowing eyes and zombie-like exterior that's dark and torn up.
He's essentially another variant of Freddy but this time, mixed in with some Springtrap vibes. This is due to the withered body looking similar to Springtrap's. A mix of both Freddy and Springtrap? Creepy. But this new bear is found within Help Wanted's DLC appropriately titled "Curse of Dreadbear".
Although this is DLC content, it's always pretty cool when you see a new animatronic join the crew. The list is already big and full of great robot design and Dreadbear is a very solid addition.
Fascinating SecretsWithout giving anything away, if you do decide to dive into the DLCs of Five Nights at Freddys Help Wanted, you'll be treated to an interesting twist. It still won't seem clear at first but after you do some reading afterwards on the FNAF games' lore, you'll see why this is interesting.
But, in order to access this secret, you need to collect 16 tapes as you play through the regular game. These tapes can be played where you can get even more lore so these tapes alone provide some cool stuff. But after that, you'll be able to obtain a plush for Glitchtrap, one of the series' infamous characters.
Once that's done, you'll need to find a mysterious mask in the cellar of the corn maze level from the Afraid of the Dark portion of the Dreadbear DLC. This will trigger something interesting that will relate to the Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach story.