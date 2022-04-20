Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted - Everything you need to know

Freddy invites you to an FNAF bash

Five Night's at Freddy's Help Wanted is the seventh official FNAF game in the longtime, globally popular horror series featuring possessed animatronics at pizza restaurants. What's unique about this edition of the first-person survival horror title is that it began as a VR only experience.

Since its release, it's expanded to essentially every platform, including mobile, so you can take Freddy and the gang (and their scares) on the go or curl up at home and immerse yourself. Overall, this is the deepest FNAF game outside of Security Breach, which is an open-world game.

Help Wanted is not just one game, oh no, it's actually all of the core games wrapped into one big horror fest that will scare the pepperonis off of your pizza (cheesy joke indeed). The only game that isn't present is Five Night's at Freddy's Pizzeria Simulator (also known as FNAF 6 to fans).

But, FNAF 1-4 and Sister Location are all here. As you play, you'll be able to earn some prizes and collect tokens as well. With a game as deep as this in the FNAF world, here's everything you need to know as you survive through the five nights.