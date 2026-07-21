Fish Them All! challenges you to catch 10 million fish in quick sessions

Not a lot, eh?

Catch only 10 million fish

Unlock drones, divers and UFOs

Runs last under a minute

Ten million is not a number most games would bother printing on a progress bar, mainly because nobody wants to look at it and think “right, better get started.” Fish Them All! prints it anyway, then hands you a fishing rod and three buttons and tells you to get on with it.

Each run lasts thirty to sixty seconds. Cast, snag whatever is swimming past, haul it in, sell it, spend the earnings, go again. Sardines and yellowtail turn up early, then octopus, coelacanths, sharks, and a fair bit else further down the list, so there is at least something new to look at while the counter climbs.

The skill tree is where the real progress happens, if I am honest, not much of it comes from anything you are actively doing. Speed, bigger hooks, catching a few fish per cast instead of one, and eventually automated help, divers, drones, even a UFO, chipping away at the total without you having to do much beyond check in occasionally.

Ten million stops sounding like a joke fairly fast once a couple of those are unlocked. It is a short game by design, somewhere in the two-to-three-hour mark start to finish. So, closer to a long commute than anything you would need to clear a weekend for.

I have not put a line in myself yet, so take this with a pinch of salt, but the format generally has a decent track record. One big silly number, a constant drip of small unlocks, easy to dip into and hard to put down again once you have started, even if you only meant to check for thirty seconds.

Fish Them All! is out now on iOS and Android for free.

If that loop of a big number and small unlocks tends to work on you, our list of the best idle games on Android is a good place to keep it going.