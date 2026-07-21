Off the AppStore: Hop to it in Bunny Hop!

A horse has stolen your carrots, so go get 'em!

Hop along to build speed and clear those dangerous jumps

Explore each area thoroughly using your jumping, speed, and curiosity

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

The reason animals make such likeable protagonists is that they are pure innocence, acting solely to survive, and we can't blame them if we happen to be in the way during peak survival mode. Of course, animals that aren't known for hurting humans are even more likeable because of the whole not hurting humans thing. That's why we get protagonists like mice, birds, and yes, rabbits. Rabbits, bunnies, hares, and more have graced many a digital adventure, and they tend to be quite lighthearted. Just look at what Colong is doing with Bunny Hop, and they're inviting us to play.

We enter the life of Mr. Bunny outside his carrot-shaped house (you know, just like humans live in hamburger homes) to find carrots scattered everywhere. He soon learns that his entire carrot fortune has been stolen by the villainous Mr. Boing Horse. Now, while that equine has a synonym for "bouncy" in his name, Mr. Bunny was made to jump. He takes to the wilderness and begins jumping his way down the road following the trail of carrots. However, it'll be a dangerous leap, and Mr. Bunny only has so many hearts to keep him healthy, so there are only so many risks you can take.

The gameplay revolves around rhythm, timing, and momentum, which can quickly suck you in. Mr. Bunny must rely on his jump power to gain the speed and power he needs to chase after Mr. Boing Horse. The more the bunny jumps, the more speed he'll gain, and as long as you keep the jumps landing, you'll get faster and faster to clear even the widest of gaps and the highest of obstacles. And the trail won't always be a straight line, so be prepared to explore and investigate the surrounding areas to find all the carrots and ways forward while preparing for any new dangers.

Bunny Hop is a 2D platforming metroidvania adventure about a bunny chasing after a horse to get his carrots back. The momentum mechanics are simple and tight, challenging your timing not just to gain speed but to pick your jumps carefully. While it is quite easy to lose hearts, there are still enough of them so that you can make mistakes as you learn. Well, those carrots aren't gonna collect themselves, so get hopping.

Bunny Hop is available to play and download on its itch.io page!