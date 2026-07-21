DCKO lets players pit DC heroes against one another in real-time multiplayer battles

From a new team that previously worked on Marvel Contest of Champions

DCKO is a fighting game from Drop Fake, an indie team with staff who previously worked on MCoC

It features the usual cast of DC heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman and Robin

There will be both multiplayer and singleplayer game modes

While we're not exactly short of superhero games on mobile, with Marvel and DC both well-represented, I think there's always room for one more. So long as it's good, obviously. And with the upcoming DCKO, which is slated to launch sometime in 2027, developer Drop Fake has the pedigree to make something great, with many of their team having previously worked on Marvel Contest of Champions.

That's right. They're hopping over to the other side of the comic book wars, trading Spider-Man for Batman. If you're a fan of their previous work, though, don't worry. DCKO is still a fighting game through and through, seeing iconic characters from the comics duking it out in 2v2 bouts. Unlike MCoC, it also promises multiplayer modes, allowing you to fight other players in real-time.

Of course, there's still a variety of singleplayer modes available if you'd prefer. I certainly wouldn't dare tread into the multiplayer realm in a fighting game. Getting beaten up over and over again isn't my idea of a good afternoon. Regardless of which route you take, you'll have access to the same roster, which includes Batman, Robin, Wonder Woman, Constantine, and Superman, among others.

Each character can also be upgraded with different abilities and boosts as you progress. Exactly how this will translate into the multiplayer world isn't entirely clear just yet, but hopefully it doesn't mean a significant advantage for someone using a kitted-out Robin. Not least because nobody wants to lose to that guy.

Batman brawlin'

Time will tell on that front. Until I learn otherwise, I remain hopeful that Drop Fake will find a good balance. The Neo-Comic art style, in particular, looks great, and it's always an easy way to pull me in.

DCKO will release for iOS and Android sometime in 2027. We don't have a more specific update for you right now, but we'll be sure to update you when we learn more. If you're already sold, you can pre-register over on the official website for the upcoming beta.