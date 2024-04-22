Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link delays Android Closed Beta Test and announces new iOS CBT for next week

More time to gather player feedback

Battle Heartless with real-world elements

Sign-ups for the new iOS CBT start today

Android CBT pushed back to next week

Square Enix has announced that the Android Closed Beta Test for Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link has been pushed back following the studio's decision to address more feedback from the community. This also comes with the announcement of a new CBT on iOS, allowing the devs to improve upon the mobile RPG before its release later this year.

In Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link, you can look forward to a GPS-based action RPG experience set in the popular Kingdom Hearts franchise. You'll essentially battle Heartless with a real-world element to it all, along with a fresh narrative to discover.

As for the new CBT dates, the schedule was previously from April 25th to May 2nd. This has now been pushed back to May 2nd until May 10th. The iOS CBT recruitment should go live today.

Now, that does mean that if you're an Android user, you will have to wait a little bit more before you can get your hands on this highly anticipated title. But on the bright side, this only goes to show just how much Square Enix values community feedback, and you can rest assured that you'll get a top-quality final product once the RPG is officially released this year.

