Finity, the brand new match-3 abstract puzzler, set to release onto Apple Arcade later this month

For all of the puzzle fans out there, a brand new abstract puzzler is making its way to Apple Arcade come August 25th. Finity is a complex and mind-bending match-based puzzler that introduces a variety of different mechanics, each more complex than the last, which will surely lead to some of the most wit-testing levels you’ve experienced in a mobile game to date.

Looking to test your wits outside of the match-3 genre? Check out our Top 25 best puzzle games for iOS!

I recognize that’s a bold claim, but a testament to just how complicated this one will likely get is that even looking at the screenshots, it’s tough to tell exactly what’s going on. From what I can gather, it appears to be both a colour and a shape-matching game and is built around using an increasing amount of rows, which aren’t all symmetrical, to match the tiles.

To make things even more complex, you’ll have to use a set amount of moves per stage, meaning every decision counts. And if that wasn’t bad enough, tiles wrap around, so you’ll need to utilize the edges of the puzzle board as well. Needless to say, this will make for a real brain teaser with every stage and might challenge even the toughest of puzzle veterans.

For a good comparison, you can likely look at nearly any match-3 out there, but I always land on the classic; Threes! Its influence is seen amongst every match-3 game made since, and this one is no different, though it goes about it in a more artistic and complex way than many others.

So, if you’re seeking a difficult and intensely satisfying puzzle game that is sure to make you wonder if you truly love the genre as much as you do, this is the game for you. It’ll test your ability to not only match but also to do it in a proper and optimized number of moves, so it’s likely to be a real tough one.

If that sounds like a good time to you, you’ll be able to grab it from the Apple Arcade come August 25th!