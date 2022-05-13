Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is collaborating with War of the Visions: FFBE featuring new units, events, and more

After hosting numerous awesome collaborations with franchises like Xenogears and Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius is back with another in-house crossover as the turn-based RPG is now teaming up with War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for another collaboration event. The crossover is set to bring new content in the form of units, rewards, daily summons, and bonuses.

The FFBE x WoTV FFBE (award for longest crossover name goes to…) collaboration begins today and will run pretty much throughout the month with some events ending on May 25th and others on May 26th. First up are the new units – King of Leonis Mont (NV) and Vinera Fennes (NV) which can be obtained via a Step-Up Summon. The Summons will grant Summon Coins and NV Exchange Tickets which can be traded in for the units. To add to that, the sixth step also guarantees the Proof of Resolution and Resolve Vision Card. There’s also a Premium Step-Up Summon featuring the same units with a 2% rate up, with the fourth Summon being free. Both of these will be available until May 25th.

Furthermore, the new event called This Opportunity will award players with WoTV FFBE Collaboration Box Summon Ticket which can be used to obtain items to awaken 7-star Stearne Leonis to an NV Unit, and collect Event Points for goodies like 5-star NV EX Ticket, and a 4-star/5-star/NV Guaranteed Ticket. Other ways of earning rewards like from the Moving Montage login bonus and the Daily Free Summons, granting everyone various units, other items, a 3% rate-up for collecting NV units, and more.

Hop into the famous franchise for the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius x War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius until May 26th. You can do so by downloading Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius for free on the App Store and Google Play.