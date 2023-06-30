Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is giving away plenty of in-game goodies to celebrate the popular RPG's 7th anniversary

Square Enix is celebrating the 7th anniversary of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, letting players get their hands on new heroes and a boatload of in-game goodies. The mobile RPG is also thanking players for their support throughout the years with limited-time events, login bonuses, fresh story quests and so much more.

In the latest update to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, players can look forward to scoring a one-time gift of NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Ticket, NV EX Ticket (5-star/NV) x7, 7th Anniversary Emblem x1, and 14,000 lapis among other rewards simply by logging in until August 30th.

There will also be two new global original units joining the fray - Eternal Radiance Elena and Richt from the Fundamental Forces arc. Additionally, players can nab a guaranteed Neo Vision unit from now until August 2nd on step 4 of the Richt Discounted Step-Up Summon. Meanwhile, there will also be a guaranteed Neo Vision unit within the Eternal Radiance Elena Step-Up Summon on steps 4, 5 and 6.

We cannot thank everyone enough for joining us on our 7th Anniversary Livestream! It's our pleasure to have spent an amazing time with the community today in celebration of our 7 awesome years together. Check out the obtained rewards for today. #FFBE7thAnniv pic.twitter.com/QTYXkYrgtB — FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS (@FFBE_EN) June 25, 2023

On top of all this, the 7th Anniversary Original Vision Card “Fundamental Forces, Assemble!” will be up for grabs until August 23rd, along with a permanent summon where 3 guaranteed level 120 NV units can be obtained. Players who have been with the title forever will also be handsomely rewarded in the 7th Anniversary Player Appreciation Summon, where rewards will be given away depending on the number of days a player has logged in since the initial launch.

There are tons of other surprises in store for players during the event, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Final Fantasy Brave Exvius on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or join the community of followers on Twitter.