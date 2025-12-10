Fightland is Ninja Kiwi's new mashup of MOBA and multiplayer team battler that's out now on mobile

Team Deathmatch!

Fightland is Ninja Kiwi's newest franchise after Bloons TD 6

And it's a multi-mashup of huge team battles and MOBAs

Duke it out as three different clashes in 25-player-per-team four-team chaos

Ninja Kiwi are a studio which struck gold with Bloons TD 6. Or maybe coal is more accurate: reliable, always wanted and not likely to run out in short order. But after years of monkeys vs evil balloons, it's time for something new, and that is where Fightland comes into play.

And Ninja Kiwi are certainly coming out of the gate swinging with their new franchise. Fightland is a MOBA with a twist, a four-team, 25-players-each type twist. You'll pick from three classes (Rogue, Brute and Mage) and different loadouts, before throwing yourself into massive melees across the map in classic MOBA fashion.

Fightland also offers three distinct victory conditions. Be that the typical base-defence in Last Base Standing, capture-the-flag in Crystal Carry, or simply duking it out to claim a moving capture zone in Fightzone.

Fight for-ever

It's not altogether surprising that Ninja Kiwi would choose the MOBA genre as their next port of call for a new franchise. Considering that Bloons TD 6 is perhaps one of the deepest and most extensive tower defence out there.

Fightland certainly has that cartoonish flair that Ninja Kiwi is known for, but it also looks to boast that same strategic and tactical depth that had players so invested in Bloons.

Of course, Ninja Kiwi are insistent that this isn't just a MOBA and is intent on proving it with the various new mechanics and massive teams duking it out. For anyone else, I'd say it's too ambitious, but given Ninja Kiwi's track record, they may just make all these disparate elements work.

Still, there's a lot of competition out there.