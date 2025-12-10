Crowd Legends: Club Football brings Scottish pro legends to mobile

Draw four

Scottish footballing legends arrive on mobile in Crowd Legends: Club Football

Pick out your ideal team and set them in matchups decided by fans

Cast your votes and enjoy a fully fan-fuelled footballing experience

It's a topsy-turvy World Cup campaign for fans in the UK. While Wales fans have their fingers crossed to qualify, Scotland and England both see their first matchups in the new year. And given Scotland faces down Haiti at 2 am UK time, it may be worth getting your footballing fix in Crowd Legends: Club Football instead.

Not that I think that'll stop you Scots, though. But you can still enjoy all the greats making their mark on mobile with Scottish dev 532 Design's new release. Crowd Legends: Club Football lets you create your own team from legends of the SPFL (Scottish Pro Football League), including greats such as Kenny Dalglish.

The way it works is that you create your daily lineup and then send it out to play simulated matches. It's here that the fan participation comes in, as you get the chance to cast five votes on player matchups from which the results are calculated.

It's a snap

Yes, this isn't exactly Football Manager levels of granular simulation, but for fans of the oft-overlooked Scottish footballing scene, it's a fun way to air their opinion and see their favourite players in new and interesting matchups.

This isn't 532 Design's debut release, as they already have the original Crowd Legends: Football Game under their belts. But for Scots hoping to see their national team make a go of it at the World Cup this year, I've no doubt that it'll be vindicating to see their footballing history given some rightful attention here.

Still, if putting the success of your matchups in the hands of fans seems a little too chance-based for you, there are plenty of other options for lovers of the sport on mobile. Just dig into our list of the best football games on iOS for some of our top picks!