Bloons TD 6 rides out on the range with the new Frontier Legends DLC

Bloons TD 6's latest DLC is out now with Frontier Legends

Journey into a western adventure to take down big boss Diamondback

Upgrade your town, recruit a posse of heroes and take down new Bloon types

For tower defence fans, there are few names as respected as that of Bloons. And with any long-running series, inevitably, there comes experimentation. Such is the case with Bloons TD 6 as Ninja Kiwi launches their latest legends DLC today, with Frontier Legends now available!

What are Legends? Well, this mechanic lets you play through more story-driven campaigns that still feature the tower defence gameplay fans flock to Bloons for. Frontier Legends sees you take on the role of the new sheriff of Sandytown. You'll need to recruit your own posse, explore the wilderness for cash and upgrades, all while aiming to take down the big boss, Diamondback.

Gathering cash and upgrades will help you enhance the town and allow you to recruit new heroes, such as those we've listed in our Bloons TD 6 tier list (especially useful now that you can bring more than one). You'll need the help too as you face six new Bloon types in the course of your adventure across the Frontier, with the addition of the Aura, Dynamite, Diamond, Glass, Ringleader and Retribution-type bloons.

Rootin' tootin'

For Bloons fans, this DLC is jam-packed with new stuff. The Frontier itself offers not just plenty of regular exploration gameplay, but brand-new environments to defend in, such as swamps, graveyards and mountain passes suited for any western adventure.

Indeed, the legends feature thus far seems to be living up to the promise of more story-rich but also gameplay-driven adventures. So if you're seeking out a poppin' good time this December, it's well worth adding Frontier Legends to your Christmas list!

