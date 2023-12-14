Fight Me: Everything we know about the upcoming NFT-based browser game

Preferred Partner Feature

Adding a whole new dimension to ice-cold sodas and carbonated energy drinks, Fight Me tasks you with fighting for a bottled drink called "Boost Cola" in a brutal battle to the death. Because said drink can literally boost you with powers beyond your imagination, it's not hard to see why you'd want to eradicate anyone in your way just to have a sip.

Having achieved so much success in the mobile space, with over 1 billion downloads received across its portfolio of apps, the Cyprus-based development studio Nekki (of Vector and Shadow Fight fame) is moving on to a new challenge by merging all the best elements of Web2 and Web3 gaming into one visually stunning NFT-based package in the form of Fight Me, and here's everything you need to know about it (cola battles aside).

NFT without the complicated crypto

Essentially, Fight Me is a fight club management game where you'll need to recruit and collect different kinds of fighters and pit them against others in action-packed tournaments. The NFT element shines in the character designs, each one made more appealing as you upgrade your fighters with different traits, skills, talents, powers, and cosmetics.

Snazzy looks aside, these fighters can be traded on the marketplace with fiat currency for accessibility without the need for convoluted cryptocurrency mumbo-jumbo. In short, you won't need a crypto wallet here if you don't feel like opening one - all you have to do is sign up via email or via social logins, boot up your browser, and you're good to go.

The magic of Boost Cola

In the absence of a volatile cryptotoken, the aforementioned all-powerful Boost Cola is your lifeblood in this game. This in-game resource is all you'll need to upgrade, evolve, and boost your fighters, and it's only obtainable via actual gameplay and can't be traded in the marketplace.

In particular, you can earn Boost Cola by inviting new players to Fight Me. Plus, the game also offers a mysterious narrative that might just reveal the secrets behind the company that makes Boost Cola within the game's lore - all these come on top of the gorgeous character designs and animations that add to the overall charm of the NFT cards.

When Web2 and Web3 collide

Whether you're a hardcore Web3 gamer or you're all about the gameplay itself, Fight Me aims to cater to both types of players within its interdependent economy. You can farm for materials and go through the daily grind to level up your fighters for sale on the marketplace, or you can feed your competitive streak by hunting for the best fighters to purchase on the marketplace yourself.

There's something for everyone here, and if all that has piqued your curiosity, you can head on over to the official website to learn more about the upcoming presale on December 15th ahead of Fight Me's official release in Q2 2024.