FIFA Heroes will see Shrek join the line-up this summer

Somebody once told me...

FIFA Heroes is set to introduce an iconic green ogre to the lineup

Shrek, and friends, join the roster this August in their own season pass

The pass also comes packed with other rewards, including emojis and an exclusive avatar

It's never a good sign when we get an email informing us of a new exciting development that starts with: 'I'm not sure how to pitch this.' Well, in this case, simply telling us that none other than DreamWorks' iconic green ogre Shrek is joining the lineup of FIFA Heroes would've been sufficient!

Yes, alongside famous content creators such as iShowSpeed, mythical figures including Thor and a host of iconic footballers, FIFA Heroes is introducing six new characters from DreamWorks' smash-hit series. Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots, Gingy, Pinocchio and Lord Farquaad will all take to the pitch in the Shrek Season Pass launching August 10th!

Making the dreams work

The Shrek Season Pass will include the six characters above, as well as new emojis, a Donkey avatar and a goal celebration. It's a fitting time for this kind of collaboration, considering that the first Shrek film is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year!

There is something to be said for how FIFA Heroes really changes the perspective of the beautiful game, from just the players themselves to all the celebrities and characters that have made this World Cup something of a pop-culture circus. For better or for worse? Hard to tell yet.

Either way, come August 10th, there'll be plenty of new content to sink your boots into, even if it is all Shrek-themed. And with the World Cup set to wrap this weekend, it may very well be that we'll see some striking results that get more and more people into football this summer!

But if you really want to feed your hunger for more athletic action, then there're plenty of other options on mobile. Check out our list of the best football games on iOS for starters, where we've picked out some of the top footie options you can play on mobile right now!