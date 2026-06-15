LDPlayer adds Android 14 support and Hyper-V compatibility in latest emulator update

Preferred Partner Feature

While mobile gaming is usually associated with playing on the go, plenty of players prefer to run their favourite titles on PC—and for games like Genshin Impact, the appeal of keyboard-and-mouse controls and a larger screen is hard to ignore.

And it’s exactly those players LDPlayer is looking to benefit with its latest update, which adds support for Android 14 alongside compatibility with Microsoft’s Hyper-V virtualisation technology.

The upgrade brings the Android emulator in line with the latest stable version of Android, improving compatibility with newer mobile games while addressing some of the issues that have long affected mobile gaming on PC.

For players, that could mean fewer problems running recent releases, as well as smoother performance in games that struggled on older Android builds. LDPlayer says some titles can see frame rate improvements of between 20% and 30% compared to previous versions, offering a noticeable boost in faster-paced games.

The update also targets common issues that can appear when emulator platforms fall behind Android releases, such as visual glitches, missing features or, most frustrating of all, game crashes.

A key addition in this update is support for Hyper-V, Microsoft’s built-in virtualisation system used by features such as Windows Sandbox, WSL2 and Docker. In the past, Hyper-V has caused conflicts with Android emulators, sometimes requiring users to disable system settings or adjust BIOS configurations before games would run correctly.

LDPlayer says its latest version removes that friction by supporting Windows virtualisation natively, meaning users should no longer need to disable system features or dig through BIOS menus just to get their games running.

The Android 14 update is available now through LDPlayer’s official website.