Netflix has over 80 games currently in development

Netflix aren't giving up on their games anytime soon

Netflix Games has over 80-plus titles currently in development

As announced on an earning call, Netflix also want to release at least one entry per month for Netflix Stories

Netflix Games initially struggled due to a lack of visibility

Streaming service Netflix still has over eighty games in development for their gaming service. As announced during an earnings call last week, co-CEO Gregory K. Peters said the service has launched over 100 games and has 80 more games currently in development.

As you might've guessed, the main crux of his points was that Netflix is also going to concentrate on promoting their IP through games. Basically, we can expect at least a few of these to be somehow connected to existing Netflix series, with the company hoping that you'll watch a TV show and then be able to jump immediately into a game based on it.

The other area of focus was narrative-based games, with the Netflix Stories hub being a major point of pride for the service. In this case, we can expect the release schedule for Netflix Stories to begin ramping up too, with at least one new entry being launched each month.

For a while, it looked as if Netflix Games wasn't going to get over its growing pains, back when very few subscribers knew it even existed. We opined that Netflix could step back, or that a proposed move to advertising-supported games would damage the service's appeal.

However, it seems that Netflix is still powering ahead, and while we didn't get any specific numbers on Netflix Games itself, the streaming service is overall still growing.

