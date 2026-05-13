Idle Angels marks sixth anniversary with fan voting event, official figure reveal, new skins and more

Preferred Partner Feature

Fan-voted rewards for idle hands

Idle Angels has been blending idle RPG mechanics with goddess collection on mobile for almost six years now, which can only mean one thing: a big anniversary on the horizon.

Anniversaries are for celebrating and publisher Neorigin isn’t about to let the occasion go unmarked. Here’s everything you need to know about what it has in store for Idle Angels’ sixth birthday, from in-game goodies to real-world merch and more.

Vote for your favourite angel

Neorigin has been proactive about getting the fans involved in Idle Angels’ sixth anniversary, to the extent that the community gets to vote on what content will be dished out to them when the main event starts this summer.

Ahead of the milestone itself, players can take part in the ‘12 Angels Popularity Voting Event’, in which they can nominate their favourite angel on the game’s community platform. Collaborating artists will create limited edition skins for the top three in the poll and a special animated avatar frame will be unlocked for the angel who attracts the most votes.

The big vote will go live amid plenty of fanfare. It even has its own theme song 'Pick Your Angel, Watch Her Shine', which will launch with an accompanying music video.

Voting takes place between 12th and 19th May and the animated avatar frame will be available to players across the server when the anniversary kicks off the following month.

All figured out

Idle Angels’s anniversary celebrations aren’t just happening in-game, they have spilled over into the real world too with the release of its first-ever official figurine.

As part of a special commemorative project to mark the milestone, Neorigin has had a figure of the Lucifer character created, with an official release date to be revealed soon. Judging by the concept design the studio has shown off, Lucifer will be dressed rather provocatively, but since she’s literally based on Satan, that’s very much on brand.

Fans should keep a close eye on the Idle Angels community platform and official social channels for an imminent update about the figure’s official unveiling.

When it’s happening

As well as the pre-event announcements, Neorigin has set a date in stone for Idle Angels’ sixth anniversary event: it all kicks off on 18th June. On that day, the special character skins for the angels nominated by the community will be opened to players.

That, however, will only be the start of it, as the game’s developers have confirmed that there will be further announcements about anniversary events to come; so stay tuned on the official Idle Angels community platform and social media feeds for details when they drop.

If you’re new to Idle Angels, you can download it for free in time for the birthday celebrations on Google Play and the Apple App Store.