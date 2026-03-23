Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss' new open-world RPG, comes free with an AMD bundle from Laptop Outlet

Preferred Partner Feature

New laptop, new adventure

Eligible AMD purchases from Laptop Outlet offer Crimson Desert for free

Promo runs until April 25th

Redemption ends May 23rd

We all love a good freebie, don't we? While most shops might offer you extra branded merch or two, Laptop Outlet is offering something that's definitely got more bang for your buck. In particular, the UK-based hardware retailer is enticing you with a laptop purchase where they'll kindly throw in a new game for free - and a highly anticipated one at that.

This means that with a qualified AMD Bundle purchase - including both laptops and PCs - you can snag yourself a free copy of Crimson Desert, the action-packed open-world RPG crafted by Peral Abyss (of Black Desert Mobile fame). Buying eligible hardware from now until April 25th means you not only get a fresh new laptop for all your gaming needs, but you also get to test out its powerhouse performance across the breathtaking lands of Crimson Desert.

“Crimson Desert is one of the more talked-about releases of the year, so picking it up for free alongside a new machine is a decent bonus. If you were already in the market for a new gaming laptop or PC, AMD Crimson Desert bundle gives you that extra nudge to pull the trigger now rather than waiting," says Isabell Seiferling, Marketing Manager at Laptop Outlet.

Once you're done with your Laptop Outlet purchase, you can claim your copy of the RPG over at the AMD rewards redemption portal until May 23rd. That's still more than a month to go before redemption closes, but you'd best get on it as soon as you can - you wouldn't want to be left behind within the newly launched RPG, after all.

Now, isn't a free game way better than getting some free swag?