Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary: Genshin Impact ups the ante for gacha RPGs

Elsewhere, a root vegetable father is born

Today, we hit 2020 in our trip down memory lane for Pocket Gamer's 20th anniversary. That's a whole lot of the number 20, which I've just made worse by pointing it out. Anyway, the start of a new decade marked the beginning of the next trend in the mobile world, with the 3D gacha action RPG beginning its rise to the top, thanks to a certain example I'm sure you could guess. Answers on a postcard.

Of course, we'll get to that later. First, let's dissect the culture. As we're all aware, 2020 saw numerous disruptions to our lives, which had a ripple effect on entertainment. Still, Christopher Nolan's Tenet still found time to rack up a lot of cash at the box office, even if it's not his best work (That's The Prestige, if you're wondering). Sonic the Hedgehog also performed well, with many surprised by how fun it was, after all the concern with the Blue Blur's original, horrifying design. Thank goodness they changed it.

In music, despite coming out in late 2019, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights was the biggest hit of the year. It's not even a song I've actively listened to, and the tune is now playing relentlessly in my head. Elsewhere, K-Pop sensation Blackpink released their debut, The Album. Utterly lazy name aside, it was well-received by, well, pretty much the entire world, propelling the group to superstardom. Incidentally, they have also appeared in PUBG Mobile, bringing us nicely onto gaming.

On PC and console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons became a cosy companion for those wanting to escape to a more pleasant world. Meanwhile, for people who can't stand cutesy animals, Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake provided spruced-up violence, backed by FromSoftware's excellent combat mechanics. The Last of Us Part II also came to PlayStation, offering plenty of darkness and misery for anyone into that sort of business. Maybe in a different year, Naughty Dog.

As for mobile, Among Us, which was actually released in 2018, rose to prominence since it allowed friends to virtually hang out and accuse each other of murder while they couldn't do so in person. The power of video games. Garena Free Fire also received a ton of downloads, continuing to gain recognition a few years after launch. You don’t always have to make a splash straight away, it seems. But the biggest change came from Genshin Impact, with the gacha RPG shifting the genre into a 3D space. So, let's start with that.

Genshin Impact

Before Genshin Impact , gacha RPGs looked very different. That's not to say they were bad by any means, but they didn't have the AAA production that Genshin boasts. Naturally, its success has seen other companies follow suit, with a seemingly endless list of them following in its wake. And while it started the trend, it hasn't rested on its laurels, either, with frequent content updates to help it keep pace with its growing number of competitors.

Dadish

Retro Bowl

Next up, we have a game that nearly everyone on the Pocket Gamer team adores, so much so that Will ranked every entry in the Dadish series . I always say that not everything needs to be entirely original. The right presentation can elevate something beyond its premise. On the surface, Dadish is yet another colourful platformer, but it's the sassy sense of humour running through the loose narrative that propels it into something far more memorable. The fact that the levels are short and sharp, which is perfect for mobile, is merely a bonus.I don't know much about American football. The two matches I've seen involved a lot of turning to my friend to check what the rules are. However, despite that, I absolutely love Retro Bowl . It distils the sport into the offence only, meaning all you have to concern yourself with is pulling off impressive passes and scoring. This is done through my favourite touchscreen control system: the slingshot mechanic. You pull away from your quarterback, watch your team rush forward and then pick out a pass. Whenever your receiver catches the ball, it's immensely satisfying, even more so if you then manage to duck and dodge away from any incoming tackles to score a touchdown. Even if you’re not a fan of the sport, give it a try!

Pascal's Wager

Grand Mountain Adventure

Though Elden Ring truly catapulted FromSoftware's brand of action RPG into the mainstream, it was already steadily growing popular with the likes of Nioh, Code Vein, and The Surge giving the formula a good go. It was only a matter of time, then, before a mobile developer gave it a try. The result was Pascal's Wager , a game that clearly took inspiration from Bloodborne for its aesthetic. In most areas, it was lacking, but the gameplay was a solid attempt at the precise timing that Soulslikes are known for, as long as you have a controller, that is. Using the touchscreen was... not great.Skiing and snowboarding have never particularly appealed to me. I'm a clumsy individual, so if there's a chance of falling over, I'll probably take it. However, I can't deny that the exhilaration you probably feel when hurtling down the slopes is something I wouldn't mind experiencing in a form that protects my bones. Thankfully, Grand Mountain Adventure exists, allowing me to virtually pack my bags and head off to a ski resort. It looks pretty and has an impressive sense of scale. When you're at the top of a mountain staring down at a run, you will get hit with a touch of vertigo. It’s thrilling and safe!

And as always, mobile became home to several excellent ports, so shout-out to Bomb Chicken, Crying Suns, Slay the Spire, and Far: Lone Sails. And check out Maze Machina if you enjoy turn-based puzzlers.