Fatty Fight lets you unleash match-3 madness against other players, now open for pre-orders

No Six Five has announced that Fatty Five, the studio's match-3 PvP game on mobile, is now open for pre-orders. Coming to both iOS and Android devices, the colourful title lets players go head-to-head with their foes using match-3 mechanics and an assortment of hero skills to their advantage.

In Fatty Fight, players can look forward to collecting a variety of heroes to deploy them on the battlefield and duke it out in match-3 mastery. There are different combos to tinker around with using different skills, as well as weaknesses players can exploit to take down their enemies.

Of course, given the game's match-3 mechanics, players will have to unleash their block-matching prowess as the bigger the chain, the more massive the damage. Heroes will also have four classes (Warrior, Ranger, Paladin, Warlock) that boast different strengths and weaknesses.

The PvP matches are a turn-based affair, and players can rise up through the ranks against other players across the globe as they make their way up the Trophy Road. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on seeing if you've got what it takes to clash with other greats, why not check out our list of the best multiplayer games on Android?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-ordering Fatty Fight on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.